ProShares Short Real Estate (NYSEARCA:REK) Shares Up 1.6%

ProShares Short Real Estate (NYSEARCA:REK – Get Rating) shot up 1.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.67 and last traded at $20.60. 260,306 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 187% from the average session volume of 90,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.28.

ProShares Short Real Estate Trading Down 1.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Short Real Estate by 493.1% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,857 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Real Estate in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,048,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short Real Estate in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,817,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in ProShares Short Real Estate in the second quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV acquired a new position in ProShares Short Real Estate during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,498,000.

About ProShares Short Real Estate

ProShares Short Real Estate (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market. Component companies include those that invest directly or indirectly through development, management or ownership of shopping malls, apartment buildings and housing developments; and real estate investment trusts (REITs) that invest in apartments, office and retail properties.

