ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Stock Price Down 4.2%

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating) shares fell 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $50.07 and last traded at $50.34. 1,392,248 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 115,074,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.53.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Down 4.2 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at $126,044,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 1,629.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,579,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,956 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the second quarter worth about $30,139,000. Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 7,411.8% during the third quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 326,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,991,000 after acquiring an additional 321,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prentice Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the first quarter valued at about $10,101,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

