Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) Shares Acquired by Carmel Capital Partners LLC

Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating) by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PSEC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 548.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 79,907 shares in the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prospect Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in Prospect Capital by 100.0% in the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in Prospect Capital by 1.5% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 94,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Prospect Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Prospect Capital alerts:

Prospect Capital Stock Down 1.5 %

PSEC stock opened at $7.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Prospect Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $6.09 and a twelve month high of $8.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.97.

Prospect Capital Announces Dividend

Prospect Capital ( NASDAQ:PSEC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 36.40% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $202.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.60 million. Research analysts expect that Prospect Capital Co. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.17%. Prospect Capital’s payout ratio is currently 112.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on PSEC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Prospect Capital from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prospect Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Prospect Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prospect Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospect Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.