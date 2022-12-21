Provenance Blockchain Price Hits $0.0222 on Major Exchanges (HASH)

Provenance Blockchain (HASH) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. One Provenance Blockchain token can currently be bought for about $0.0222 or 0.00000132 BTC on major exchanges. Provenance Blockchain has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion and $219.42 worth of Provenance Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Provenance Blockchain has traded 36.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Provenance Blockchain

Provenance Blockchain’s genesis date was April 19th, 2021. Provenance Blockchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. Provenance Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @provenancefdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. Provenance Blockchain’s official website is provenance.io. The official message board for Provenance Blockchain is medium.com/@provenanceblockchain.

Buying and Selling Provenance Blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Provenance Blockchain is a public blockchain network designed and developed to support financial service industry needs by providing a ledger, registry, and exchange across multiple financial assets and markets. Provenance Blockchain includes an on-chain governance mechanism for managing software updates and improvements as well as for governing the use of the Provenance Blockchain community funds. Users holding staked Hash tokens can participate in voting on governance proposals which drive the evolving configuration of the blockchain.”

