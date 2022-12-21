PVH (PVH) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

PVH (NYSE: PVH) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/6/2022 – PVH had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $60.00 to $72.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/6/2022 – PVH had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $58.00 to $75.00.

12/6/2022 – PVH had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $58.00 to $75.00.

12/5/2022 – PVH had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $60.00 to $74.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/5/2022 – PVH had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $72.00 to $77.00.

12/2/2022 – PVH had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $80.00 to $90.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/2/2022 – PVH had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $59.00 to $67.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/2/2022 – PVH had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $51.00 price target on the stock.

12/2/2022 – PVH had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $84.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/2/2022 – PVH had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush to $77.00.

12/1/2022 – PVH had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $85.00 to $87.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

PVH Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of PVH traded up $0.94 on Wednesday, hitting $68.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 895,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430,437. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.41. PVH Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $43.49 and a fifty-two week high of $113.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.09.

Get PVH Corp alerts:

PVH Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PVH

In other PVH news, EVP James Holmes sold 4,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total transaction of $329,861.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,565.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVH. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in PVH by 139.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 459 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 596 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PVH during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PVH during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PVH during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.