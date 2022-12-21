Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Innospec Inc. Decreased by Seaport Res Ptn (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Innospec in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, December 16th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $1.41 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.49. The consensus estimate for Innospec’s current full-year earnings is $6.26 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Innospec’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.72 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.45 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Innospec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Innospec Stock Down 1.2 %

IOSP stock opened at $103.51 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.39 and a 200 day moving average of $97.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.16. Innospec has a 52 week low of $83.13 and a 52 week high of $115.65.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $513.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.35 million. Innospec had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 14.37%.

Institutional Trading of Innospec

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innospec by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,846,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $243,847,000 after purchasing an additional 36,583 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Innospec by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,197,212 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $102,565,000 after purchasing an additional 6,181 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innospec by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 973,752 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $83,421,000 after purchasing an additional 38,396 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Innospec by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 911,808 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $87,342,000 after purchasing an additional 16,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innospec by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 689,527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $63,816,000 after purchasing an additional 47,327 shares in the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Innospec

In other Innospec news, SVP David B. Jones acquired 752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $107.99 per share, for a total transaction of $81,208.48. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 1,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,224.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Innospec Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. Innospec’s payout ratio is presently 24.71%.

Innospec Company Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.

See Also

