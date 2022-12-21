QITMEER NETWORK Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $6.76 Million (MEER)

QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. QITMEER NETWORK has a total market capitalization of $6.76 million and $1,126.67 worth of QITMEER NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QITMEER NETWORK token can now be purchased for approximately $1.80 or 0.00010688 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, QITMEER NETWORK has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

QITMEER NETWORK Profile

QITMEER NETWORK’s launch date was September 29th, 2021. QITMEER NETWORK’s total supply is 210,240,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,756,045 tokens. QITMEER NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @qitmeernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. QITMEER NETWORK’s official website is www.qitmeer.io. The official message board for QITMEER NETWORK is qitmeer.medium.com.

Buying and Selling QITMEER NETWORK

According to CryptoCompare, “QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. QITMEER NETWORK has a current supply of 210,240,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QITMEER NETWORK is 1.80387318 USD and is down -0.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $3,733.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.qitmeer.io/.”

