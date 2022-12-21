Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Stock Position Lessened by Washington Trust Advisors Inc.

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 316,835 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 19,223 shares during the quarter. Quanta Services makes up approximately 3.8% of Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $40,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,363,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,021,965,000 after buying an additional 182,092 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,757,212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $721,609,000 after acquiring an additional 227,042 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,376,754 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $674,294,000 after purchasing an additional 618,725 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,492,323 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,405,000 after purchasing an additional 511,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 11.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,369,542 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $171,658,000 after purchasing an additional 144,937 shares in the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PWR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Quanta Services from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $156.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $154.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.25.

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $142.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.69 and a beta of 1.10. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.91 and a 1 year high of $155.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $143.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.04.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 2.61%. Analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.56%.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

