Quantfury Token Price Hits $8.84 on Exchanges (QTF)

Quantfury Token (QTF) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. In the last seven days, Quantfury Token has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Quantfury Token has a market cap of $88.42 million and approximately $10,737.04 worth of Quantfury Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantfury Token token can currently be bought for $8.84 or 0.00052687 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Quantfury Token

Quantfury Token’s launch date was June 14th, 2019. Quantfury Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Quantfury Token’s official Twitter account is @quantfury. Quantfury Token’s official message board is medium.com/@quantfury. Quantfury Token’s official website is www.quantfury.com.

Buying and Selling Quantfury Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantfury Token (QTF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Quantfury Token has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantfury Token is 8.79184451 USD and is down -0.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $11,844.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.quantfury.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantfury Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantfury Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantfury Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

