Quantfury Token (QTF) 24-Hour Volume Tops $10,745.54

Quantfury Token (QTF) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 21st. Quantfury Token has a market capitalization of $88.50 million and approximately $10,745.54 worth of Quantfury Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantfury Token token can currently be bought for $8.85 or 0.00052635 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Quantfury Token has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Quantfury Token

Quantfury Token’s genesis date was June 14th, 2019. Quantfury Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Quantfury Token’s official message board is medium.com/@quantfury. Quantfury Token’s official website is www.quantfury.com. Quantfury Token’s official Twitter account is @quantfury.

Buying and Selling Quantfury Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantfury Token (QTF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Quantfury Token has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantfury Token is 8.79184451 USD and is down -0.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $11,844.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.quantfury.com.”

