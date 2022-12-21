QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $5.72

Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.72 and last traded at $5.94, with a volume of 41299 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.77.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of QuantumScape from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of QuantumScape from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, QuantumScape presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 25.68 and a current ratio of 25.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 5.29.

QuantumScape ( NYSE:QS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.04). Equities analysts expect that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Mohit Singh sold 6,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $51,390.93. Following the sale, the insider now owns 277,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,232.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 57,843 shares of company stock worth $465,171 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.73% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Westwood Wealth Management bought a new position in QuantumScape in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in QuantumScape in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Emfo LLC bought a new position in QuantumScape in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in QuantumScape by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors bought a new position in QuantumScape in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.44% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

