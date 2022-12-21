Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Position Boosted by JGP Wealth Management LLC

JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 97,226 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Quest Diagnostics accounts for 2.5% of JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $11,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 287,808 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,311,000 after acquiring an additional 22,743 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 96,809 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Up 2.1 %

Quest Diagnostics stock traded up $3.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $153.41. The stock had a trading volume of 9,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,347. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.02. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $120.40 and a 12-month high of $174.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $144.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.16.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Quest Diagnostics news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total value of $246,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,953,092.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total transaction of $246,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,953,092.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 15,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $2,247,065.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,641,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,287 shares of company stock valued at $9,172,100. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DGX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

