R.P. Boggs & Co. Has $4.89 Million Position in Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS)

R.P. Boggs & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 838,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,980 shares during the period. Custom Truck One Source makes up 5.8% of R.P. Boggs & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. R.P. Boggs & Co. owned 0.34% of Custom Truck One Source worth $4,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the first quarter worth about $16,592,000. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 136.7% in the second quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,783,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,585,000 after buying an additional 1,607,450 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the second quarter worth about $3,167,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 14.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,337,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,002,000 after buying an additional 412,937 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 13.0% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,331,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,056,000 after buying an additional 267,673 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on CTOS shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Custom Truck One Source to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company.

CTOS stock opened at $6.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 612.61 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.23. Custom Truck One Source, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.53 and a 52 week high of $9.40.

In other Custom Truck One Source news, CFO Christopher J. Eperjesy acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $193,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $193,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, other infrastructure-related industries in North America. It operates through Equipment Rental Solutions, Truck and Equipment Sales, and Aftermarket Parts and Services segments.

