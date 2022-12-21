R.P. Boggs & Co. Has $6.38 Million Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

R.P. Boggs & Co. raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals accounts for 7.6% of R.P. Boggs & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. R.P. Boggs & Co.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 533.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,683,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,176,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,899 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 92.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,694,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,001,556,000 after purchasing an additional 813,967 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,949,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,155,451,000 after purchasing an additional 626,199 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,125,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,579,729,000 after purchasing an additional 325,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 583,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $344,665,000 after purchasing an additional 303,200 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

REGN opened at $733.53 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $740.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $667.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.36 and a quick ratio of 4.52. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $538.01 and a one year high of $779.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.55 by $1.43. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.17% and a return on equity of 31.16%. Equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 3,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $698.00, for a total value of $2,392,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,269 shares in the company, valued at $1,583,762. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 3,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $724.00, for a total transaction of $2,422,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,269 shares in the company, valued at $13,226,756. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 3,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $698.00, for a total transaction of $2,392,744.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,583,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,142 shares of company stock worth $19,789,156. Corporate insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $536.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $775.00 to $765.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $655.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $790.00 to $856.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $735.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $766.81.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

