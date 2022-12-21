R.P. Boggs & Co. Invests $4.34 Million in Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE)

R.P. Boggs & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 180,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,341,000. Cadre comprises about 5.2% of R.P. Boggs & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. R.P. Boggs & Co. owned approximately 0.48% of Cadre as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cadre during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Cadre by 180.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Cadre in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cadre by 144.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Cadre in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Warren B. Kanders sold 25,389 shares of Cadre stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total transaction of $599,942.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,807,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,527,373.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 2,500 shares of Cadre stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $55,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 131,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,895,961.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Warren B. Kanders sold 25,389 shares of Cadre stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total transaction of $599,942.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,807,337 shares in the company, valued at $373,527,373.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,891 shares of company stock valued at $836,198. Insiders own 52.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDRE stock opened at $21.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Cadre Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.74 and a 52 week high of $31.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $789.20 million and a PE ratio of 264.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Cadre’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 400.05%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CDRE shares. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Cadre to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Cadre from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Cadre in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cadre in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Cadre from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It primarily provides body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brands; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

