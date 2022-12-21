Radio Caca Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $60.30 Million (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 21st. In the last week, Radio Caca has traded down 13% against the dollar. One Radio Caca token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Radio Caca has a market capitalization of $60.30 million and approximately $269,708.53 worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $249.93 or 0.01486725 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00009058 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00019722 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00032711 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000462 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $288.58 or 0.01716600 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001110 BTC.

About Radio Caca

Radio Caca (RACA) is a token. It was first traded on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 330,733,771,074 tokens. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse."

