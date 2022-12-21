Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Holdings Lifted by DeDora Capital Inc.

DeDora Capital Inc. grew its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 128.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 79.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Raytheon Technologies

In other news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $422,421.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 453,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,987,404.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 1,697 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total transaction of $159,959.22. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 44,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,200,414.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $422,421.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,987,404.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,506 shares of company stock worth $1,012,702. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.23.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.21. 24,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,322,380. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $145.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.07. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.27 and a fifty-two week high of $106.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.14.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $16.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 12th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 73.33%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.