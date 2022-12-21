RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) Sets New 1-Year High at $96.67

RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $96.67 and last traded at $94.97, with a volume of 97903 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $92.16.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of RCI Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of RCI Hospitality from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th.

RCI Hospitality Stock Up 3.0 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.02 and a 200-day moving average of $68.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $876.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.99%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in RCI Hospitality during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in RCI Hospitality during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 112.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 528 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of RCI Hospitality during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of RCI Hospitality in the first quarter valued at $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.76% of the company’s stock.

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

