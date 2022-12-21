Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 682 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMG. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,130,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,370,144,000 after purchasing an additional 161,088 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 897,156 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,419,328,000 after purchasing an additional 56,023 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 884,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,398,438,000 after purchasing an additional 133,080 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 456,355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $596,575,000 after purchasing an additional 180,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 452,808 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $716,356,000 after purchasing an additional 33,890 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE CMG opened at $1,428.38 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,196.28 and a 52 week high of $1,776.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,505.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,496.57. The firm has a market cap of $39.60 billion, a PE ratio of 49.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The restaurant operator reported $9.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.11 by $0.40. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 33.29 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CMG. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,000.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill to $1,888.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,708.00 to $1,699.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,822.46.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,100 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.