Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Decreases Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd reduced its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,051 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DG. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 4.0% in the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 2.5% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 51.8% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 0.5% in the second quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.6% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 91.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on DG. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Dollar General from $265.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Dollar General from $287.00 to $294.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Dollar General in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $265.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Dollar General from $262.00 to $237.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.73.

Dollar General Trading Down 0.6 %

Dollar General Announces Dividend

NYSE DG opened at $240.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $245.78. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $183.25 and a twelve month high of $262.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $53.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.38%.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 10,000 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total value of $2,404,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,980 shares in the company, valued at $5,526,460.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

