Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $1.08 Million Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd cut its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,096 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,839 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 128,314.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 582,089,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,369,096,000 after acquiring an additional 581,636,429 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,724,866 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,853,612,000 after acquiring an additional 648,217 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,150,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,607,436,000 after acquiring an additional 218,908 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 16.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,861,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $842,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,665,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $666,966,000 after acquiring an additional 342,763 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

NYSE EW opened at $73.42 on Wednesday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $67.13 and a 52-week high of $131.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.83. The company has a market capitalization of $45.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.01). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 27.20%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $571,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,685. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $339,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,603,085.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $571,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,400 shares of company stock worth $9,349,752 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $118.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $121.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.48.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

