Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 3,806 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd trimmed its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,806 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Ventas in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Ventas in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Ventas in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Ventas in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ventas in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VTR. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Ventas from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ventas from $44.50 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ventas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.15.

Ventas Stock Up 0.2 %

Ventas Dividend Announcement

VTR opened at $44.66 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.28 and a 200 day moving average of $46.50. The company has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a PE ratio of -406.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.17. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.33 and a 12 month high of $64.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,636.36%.

Ventas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

Featured Stories

