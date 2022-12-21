Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN) to Issue — Dividend of $31.56

Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN – Get Rating) declared a — dividend on Monday, December 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 31.5585 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, December 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd.

Renren Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE RENN opened at $32.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.20. Renren has a 52 week low of $12.25 and a 52 week high of $33.80.

Institutional Trading of Renren

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Seas Capital LP increased its stake in Renren by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Two Seas Capital LP now owns 322,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,056,000 after acquiring an additional 131,926 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Renren in the 1st quarter worth approximately $955,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Renren in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $563,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Renren by 254,316.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 15,259 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Renren in the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Institutional investors own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Renren

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Renren in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Renren Inc engages in the software as a service business in the People's Republic of China. The company develops Chime, a software as a service platform that offers customer relationship management, intelligent data exchange webpage service, and team management solutions for real estate professionals.

