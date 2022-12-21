Retireful LLC Purchases New Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Retireful LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,559 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,392,000. United Rentals makes up about 1.7% of Retireful LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of URI. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 55.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,693,664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $956,818,000 after acquiring an additional 964,105 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 49.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 672,534 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,890,000 after purchasing an additional 221,613 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in United Rentals by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,179,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,905,379,000 after buying an additional 186,931 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in United Rentals by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 300,611 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,780,000 after buying an additional 163,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its position in United Rentals by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 388,233 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,487,000 after buying an additional 146,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE URI traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $352.29. 1,363 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 744,258. The company has a market capitalization of $24.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $230.54 and a 52-week high of $373.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $331.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $300.74.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $9.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.00 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 35.38% and a net margin of 17.51%. Equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 32.39 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jose B. Alvarez purchased 177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $344.65 per share, with a total value of $61,003.05. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,673,969. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

URI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on United Rentals to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com lowered United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on United Rentals from $365.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. KeyCorp raised their target price on United Rentals from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on United Rentals from $318.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Rentals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $381.33.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

