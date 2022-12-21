Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Achieves Market Cap of $1.04 Million

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. Ripio Credit Network has a total market capitalization of $1.04 million and approximately $4,699.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network (CRYPTO:RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

