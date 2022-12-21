RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Sees Large Volume Increase

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 33,149 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,615,428 shares.The stock last traded at $10.31 and had previously closed at $10.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Compass Point decreased their price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on RLJ Lodging Trust from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.06.

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts:

RLJ Lodging Trust Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -98.27 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

RLJ Lodging Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at RLJ Lodging Trust

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -181.82%.

In related news, Director Patricia L. Gibson bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.47 per share, for a total transaction of $52,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 79,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $833,778.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RLJ Lodging Trust

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 97,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 3.4% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 35,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 20,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 565,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 34,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.