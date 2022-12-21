Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) Price Down 9% Over Last 7 Days

Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 21st. One Rocket Pool ETH token can currently be bought for $1,309.42 or 0.07778006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rocket Pool ETH has a total market cap of $216.19 million and approximately $3.92 million worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Rocket Pool ETH has traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Rocket Pool ETH Token Profile

Rocket Pool ETH’s total supply is 161,698 tokens and its circulating supply is 165,106 tokens. Rocket Pool ETH’s official website is rocketpool.net. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool ETH is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rocket Pool ETH’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rocket Pool ETH’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool.

Rocket Pool ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rocket Pool ETH has a current supply of 161,698 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Rocket Pool ETH is 1,307.58966215 USD and is up 0.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $5,656,396.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rocketpool.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Pool ETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rocket Pool ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

