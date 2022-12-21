Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Purchased by Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 60.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,352 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,046 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1,466.7% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 470 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 419.8% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 525 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ross Stores Price Performance

Shares of ROST traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $115.50. 10,951 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,106,499. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.00. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.24 and a fifty-two week high of $120.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.88.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 30.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ROST shares. Gordon Haskett raised Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Ross Stores from $99.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on Ross Stores from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ross Stores from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Ross Stores to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.65.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

