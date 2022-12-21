Rotork (OTCMKTS:RTOXY) Trading Up 1.6%

Rotork plc (OTCMKTS:RTOXY – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.62 and last traded at $17.35. Approximately 300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.08.

Rotork Stock Up 1.6 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Rotork Company Profile

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical process, and industrial applications worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric, pneumatic, and hydraulic actuators.

