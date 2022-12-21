Round Dollar (RD) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $1.93 Billion

Round Dollar (RD) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. During the last week, Round Dollar has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. Round Dollar has a market cap of $1.93 billion and $75,837.32 worth of Round Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Round Dollar token can currently be purchased for approximately $14.10 or 0.00083980 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $888.28 or 0.05288723 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.40 or 0.00496532 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,941.27 or 0.29419782 BTC.

About Round Dollar

Round Dollar launched on July 19th, 2021. Round Dollar’s total supply is 15,994 tokens. Round Dollar’s official website is onecash.asia. Round Dollar’s official Twitter account is @onecashwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Round Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OneCash is a stablecoin centered global financial technology platform. Round Dollar (RD) is a synthetic stablecoin that anchors a basket of mainstream Asian currencies.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Round Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Round Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Round Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

