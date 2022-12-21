Royal Bank of Canada Downgrades Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) to Sector Perform

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $53.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $30.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.25% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MAXR. Truist Financial lowered shares of Maxar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 16th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Maxar Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.83.

Shares of MAXR opened at $51.33 on Monday. Maxar Technologies has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $51.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 135.08, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.81.

Maxar Technologies ( NYSE:MAXR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.14). Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $436.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.17 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Maxar Technologies will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAXR. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 24.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 3,768.1% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

