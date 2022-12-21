RPC (NYSE:RES) Shares Gap Up to $8.62

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.62, but opened at $8.92. RPC shares last traded at $8.68, with a volume of 5,153 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on RPC in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RPC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

RPC Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.05.

RPC Announces Dividend

RPC ( NYSE:RES Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $459.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.20 million. RPC had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 10.35%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RPC, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. RPC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.94%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 136,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total transaction of $1,457,489.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,801,255 shares in the company, valued at $840,809,390.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 436,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $4,543,255.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 136,597 shares in the company, valued at $1,423,340.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 136,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total value of $1,457,489.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,801,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $840,809,390.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,064,193 shares of company stock valued at $11,197,202. 65.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RPC

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RES. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in RPC in the first quarter worth approximately $193,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in RPC by 6,175.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 64,641 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 63,611 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in RPC by 7.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 153,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RPC in the first quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in RPC by 103.0% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 50,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 25,657 shares during the period. 27.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

Further Reading

