Rupert Resources (OTCMKTS:RUPRF) Trading Down 1.1%

Rupert Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RUPRF – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.60 and last traded at $3.60. 1,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 4,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Rupert Resources from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Rupert Resources from C$6.25 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th.

Get Rupert Resources alerts:

Rupert Resources Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.14 and its 200-day moving average is $3.23.

About Rupert Resources

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. It primarily focuses on 100% owned Rupert Lapland Project Area including Ikkari discovery and Pahtavaara mine and mill covering an area of 595km2 located in Northern Finland. Rupert Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rupert Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rupert Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.