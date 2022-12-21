Ryan Paul Ellson Buys 50,000 Shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (TSE:GTE) Stock

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (TSE:GTE – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:GTE) Senior Officer Ryan Paul Ellson acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.18 per share, with a total value of C$59,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 286,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$338,430.70.

Gran Tierra Energy stock traded up C$0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$1.28. The stock had a trading volume of 585,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,531,012. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$1.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.81. The company has a market cap of C$458.45 million and a PE ratio of 2.06. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.95 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.69.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Gran Tierra Energy from C$3.00 to C$2.40 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2021, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 24.8 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

