Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Position Reduced by CFM Wealth Partners LLC

CFM Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,804 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 606 shares during the period. Salesforce comprises approximately 2.0% of CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $6,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in Salesforce by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth $359,000. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 287,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $60,936,000 after acquiring an additional 41,100 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Syntax Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total value of $336,421.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,060,655,297.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total value of $336,421.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,060,655,297.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 47,095 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.88, for a total value of $6,823,123.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,155 shares in the company, valued at $13,786,056.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 189,122 shares of company stock valued at $28,735,207. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Price Performance

NYSE CRM traded up $2.72 on Wednesday, reaching $131.17. 254,121 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,680,781. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $131.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 469.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.10. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.89 and a 12 month high of $260.78.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Salesforce from $180.00 to $172.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Salesforce from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.85.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

