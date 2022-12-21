Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock Holdings Reduced by CFM Wealth Partners LLC

CFM Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,804 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 606 shares during the quarter. Salesforce makes up approximately 2.0% of CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $6,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter worth about $35,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 576.9% in the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 264 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 50.5% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $104,643.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,179.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total transaction of $7,684,183.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,525,489.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $104,643.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,179.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 189,122 shares of company stock worth $28,735,207 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of CRM stock traded up $2.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $131.17. The company had a trading volume of 254,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,680,781. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.89 and a 12 month high of $260.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 469.54, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $147.56 and its 200 day moving average is $161.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Salesforce from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Salesforce from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Salesforce from $245.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Salesforce from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Salesforce in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.85.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.