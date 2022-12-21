Saltmarble Trading Down 6.5% Over Last 7 Days (SML)

Saltmarble (SML) traded up 16.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. One Saltmarble token can currently be bought for $17.91 or 0.00106722 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Saltmarble has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. Saltmarble has a total market capitalization of $870.28 million and $928,337.40 worth of Saltmarble was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Saltmarble Profile

Saltmarble’s genesis date was June 1st, 2022. Saltmarble’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,600,000 tokens. Saltmarble’s official website is ggdgame.saltmarble.io. Saltmarble’s official Twitter account is @saltmarble. The official message board for Saltmarble is medium.com/@saltmarble.

Buying and Selling Saltmarble

According to CryptoCompare, “Saltmarble (SML) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Saltmarble has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Saltmarble is 16.37304251 USD and is down -7.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $981,710.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://ggdgame.saltmarble.io/.”

