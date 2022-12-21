Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Trading 6.8% Higher

Shares of Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Rating) traded up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.79 and last traded at $3.79. 3,463 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,300,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.55.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Sana Biotechnology from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.
Sana Biotechnology Stock Up 2.8 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $696.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.93 and its 200-day moving average is $6.10.
About Sana Biotechnology
Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.
