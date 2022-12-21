Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Trading 6.8% Higher

Shares of Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Rating) traded up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.79 and last traded at $3.79. 3,463 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,300,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Sana Biotechnology from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Sana Biotechnology Stock Up 2.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $696.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.93 and its 200-day moving average is $6.10.

Institutional Trading of Sana Biotechnology

About Sana Biotechnology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Sana Biotechnology by 2,162.2% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sana Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Sana Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Sana Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at about $81,000. 64.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

