Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.01 Per Share

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0147 per share on Friday, January 27th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Sandstorm Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

Sandstorm Gold has a dividend payout ratio of 60.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Sandstorm Gold to earn $0.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.5%.

Shares of SAND traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,468,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,274,548. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.61. Sandstorm Gold has a twelve month low of $4.51 and a twelve month high of $9.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

SAND has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Sandstorm Gold from $13.25 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Sandstorm Gold from $9.50 to $9.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com cut Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.42.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the first quarter worth about $25,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the first quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the second quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors own 41.23% of the company’s stock.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

