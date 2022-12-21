Savaria (TSE:SIS) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.48

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$14.48 and traded as low as C$14.01. Savaria shares last traded at C$14.32, with a volume of 111,239 shares.

Several research firms recently commented on SIS. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Savaria from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$20.80.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$912.53 million and a PE ratio of 36.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.00.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.72%.

In other news, Director Jean-Louis Chapdelaine sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.34, for a total transaction of C$153,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,610,805.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Patient Care, and Adapted Vehicles. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts for commercial and residential applications, and accessibility and home elevators.

