Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) is MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 655,329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164,073 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 9.2% of MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC owned 0.08% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $18,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Powers Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 156,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,403,000 after buying an additional 14,388 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,124,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,635,000 after acquiring an additional 69,577 shares during the period. Oldfather Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 13,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,671,000. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 57,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 13,319 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.56. The stock had a trading volume of 17,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,468,758. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $27.40 and a 12 month high of $39.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.43 and its 200 day moving average is $31.40.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

