Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Acquired by Marino Stram & Associates LLC

Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,258,826. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.96 and a fifty-two week high of $82.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.33.

