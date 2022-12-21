Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Acquired by Prosperity Consulting Group LLC

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,510 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,397 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up 1.8% of Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHD. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 9,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 313,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,856,000 after acquiring an additional 10,210 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 66,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthCare Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.4% during the third quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 83,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,551,000 after acquiring an additional 10,525 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

SCHD traded up $0.91 on Wednesday, reaching $75.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,258,826. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $65.96 and a 1 year high of $82.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.71 and its 200 day moving average is $73.33.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.