Scott Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.10 Million Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Scott Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up about 0.7% of Scott Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Scott Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,259,316,000. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth $149,177,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 113.3% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 2,435,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,700 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,506,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,270,000 after purchasing an additional 495,965 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,166.6% in the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 513,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,483,000 after buying an additional 473,175 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.40. The stock had a trading volume of 37,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,137,655. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.86. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $94.59 and a 12 month high of $115.66.

