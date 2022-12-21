Scott Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 5,051 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Scott Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,051 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 10.8% of Scott Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Scott Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $15,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 60.7% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $3.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $218.15. The stock had a trading volume of 21,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,206. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $222.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.45. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.64 and a 12 month high of $325.91.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

