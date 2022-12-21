SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI) Trading 1.7% Higher

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI – Get Rating) was up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.90 and last traded at $8.80. Approximately 42,462 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 62,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.65.
The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.28 million, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.60.
SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter. SEACOR Marine had a negative net margin of 35.76% and a negative return on equity of 17.63%. The company had revenue of $59.79 million during the quarter.
SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc provides marine and support transportation services to offshore oil, natural gas, and windfarm facilities worldwide. Its offshore support and specialty vessels deliver cargo and personnel to offshore installations, including wind farms; handle anchors and mooring equipment required to tether rigs to the seabed; assist in placing them on location and moving them between regions; provide construction, well work-over, maintenance, and decommissioning support; and carry and launch equipment used underwater in drilling and well installation, maintenance, inspection, and repair, as well as offer accommodations for technicians and specialists, safety support, and emergency response services.
