SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI) Trading 1.7% Higher

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI – Get Rating) was up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.90 and last traded at $8.80. Approximately 42,462 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 62,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.65.

The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.28 million, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.60.

SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter. SEACOR Marine had a negative net margin of 35.76% and a negative return on equity of 17.63%. The company had revenue of $59.79 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMHI. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of SEACOR Marine during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,411,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SEACOR Marine by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,040,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,849,000 after purchasing an additional 185,107 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEACOR Marine during the 1st quarter worth about $1,407,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of SEACOR Marine by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,937,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,443,000 after purchasing an additional 97,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlyle Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SEACOR Marine by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carlyle Group Inc. now owns 1,196,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,893,000 after purchasing an additional 48,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.95% of the company’s stock.

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc provides marine and support transportation services to offshore oil, natural gas, and windfarm facilities worldwide. Its offshore support and specialty vessels deliver cargo and personnel to offshore installations, including wind farms; handle anchors and mooring equipment required to tether rigs to the seabed; assist in placing them on location and moving them between regions; provide construction, well work-over, maintenance, and decommissioning support; and carry and launch equipment used underwater in drilling and well installation, maintenance, inspection, and repair, as well as offer accommodations for technicians and specialists, safety support, and emergency response services.

