Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.50.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on STX shares. Benchmark lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $88.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 4.6% during the second quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 2,815 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 2.4% during the second quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,286 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 18.5% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 840 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Syntax Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.1% in the first quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 28,271 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Seagate Technology stock opened at $51.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.19. Seagate Technology has a fifty-two week low of $47.47 and a fifty-two week high of $117.67. The company has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.09.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.15). Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 716.97%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.85%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

See Also

