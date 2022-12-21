Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA Raises Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA raised its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,641 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. NIKE makes up about 1.8% of Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,766 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 4,366 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,313 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE Stock Up 14.0 %

Shares of NIKE stock traded up $14.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.71. 780,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,601,674. The stock has a market cap of $184.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.50. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $171.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

NIKE Increases Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,512,638.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $5,632,926.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,882 shares of company stock worth $2,211,011 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

