Security National Bank of SO Dak Has $2.49 Million Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Security National Bank of SO Dak lowered its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,966 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 638 shares during the quarter. NIKE accounts for 2.2% of Security National Bank of SO Dak’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Security National Bank of SO Dak’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA boosted its position in NIKE by 0.8% in the third quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 24,641 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors purchased a new position in NIKE in the third quarter worth $251,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 4.4% in the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,609 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,554,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611 shares during the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services boosted its position in NIKE by 2.3% in the third quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 11,254 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 93.9% in the third quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 39,581 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 19,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,632,926.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,882 shares of company stock worth $2,211,011. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NIKE stock traded up $13.82 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.03. 798,763 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,601,674. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $183.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.35 and its 200-day moving average is $104.50. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $171.19.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 38.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NKE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on NIKE from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their price target on NIKE from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet cut NIKE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on NIKE from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.82.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.