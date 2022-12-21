Security National Bank of SO Dak Trims Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Security National Bank of SO Dak reduced its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 23,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 10,370 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 39,967.0% during the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,658,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654,635 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded up $1.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,642. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $105.59 and a 1-year high of $133.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.11.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a $1.346 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $5.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%.

(Get Rating)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.